Robot can move things without touching them

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Scientists have designed a robotic gripper that uses sound waves to move small and fragile objects, without touching them.The prototype robot developed by the researchers from ETH Zurich in Switzerland comprises of two semi-spheres, and resembles a pair of headphones.The spheres are connected to a circuit board carrying microchips.

A small sphere hovers between the two semi-spheres, held up by ultrasound waves.”This phenomenon is known as acoustic levitation,” said Marcel Schuck, a fellow at ETH Zurich. He is developing a method that makes it possible to lift and manipulate small objects entirely without touching them.

This is particularly relevant in situations where damage to small components costs money, such as in the watchmaking or semiconductor industry, the researchers said.Conventional robotic grippers are prone to damaging fragile objects. To counter this, soft, rubber-like grippers can be used, they said. The new technology is based on an effect that has been exploited for more than 80 years, and was first used in space exploration, the researchers noted.

Pressure points are created as the acoustic waves overlap each other, and small objects can be trapped within these points. As a result, they seem to float freely in the air — in an acoustic trap, the researchers said. Schuck has fitted numerous small loudspeakers into the two semi-spheres, created using a 3D printer. The software adjusts the gripper to the shape of the object to be lifted, and a robot arm then transports the object to the target destination, the researchers explained.