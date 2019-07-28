Robot greets visitors of RWH theme park in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Visitors, especially children, can now learn more about water conservation from a robot at the rain water harvesting theme park in Jubilee Hills. With a huge number of school children turning up at the park and evincing interest, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has introduced a robot that educates children on different aspects pertaining to water conservation and rain water harvesting pits.

The 1.5 feet robot was specially brought from Bangalore to drive home the messages on water conservation in an interesting and more effective way for the children visiting the park. The robot speaks in English on different topics and can be programmed to provide information on diverse topics and in different languages, said a senior official from HMWSSB.

The concept was introduced to make the children learn about water conservation in a way that would be more engaging for them than as an academic lesson. “This robot tells the students about different types of RWH pits, how they are constructed and how they help in water conservation,” he said.

Launched in October last year, nearly 7,000 visitors have visited the park till date. The facility is equipped with 42 models each depicting a different type of water conserving technique. Special emphasis is being laid on educating children, and accordingly animation short films, interactive games, and virtual reality setup etc. are available at the park. There are four gazebos, each catering to a variety of rain water harvesting and ground water recharge system that can be replicated at homes.

Apart from students, trainees from different institutions such as Engineering Staff College of India have visited the park. With an increase in the number of visitors to the theme park, HMWSSB is now planning to construct similar facilities at Teachers Colony, near Vanasthalipuram. The existing rain water harvesting theme park which is spread over 1.50 acres at Jubilee Hills Road No 51, was developed at a cost of nearly Rs.2 crore.

