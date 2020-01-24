Robotic centre opened at Medicover Hospitals

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art Centre for Robotic Assisted Joint Replacement and Advance Orthopaedics was inaugurated by Health Minister E Rajender at Medicover Hospitals, Madhapur, on Thursday.

The robotic assisted orthopaedic surgery essentially strives to combine artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and the surgeon’s talent to conduct joint replacement surgeries. The robotic system does not perform the procedure on its own but the robotic arm is controlled by the surgeon and assists the surgeon by improving accuracy and precision, crucial for longevity of implants.

“I must congratulate the hospital for introducing such high-end medical systems for patients in the State. In this modern day, expert surgeons supported by modern surgical equipment help people of our State avail advanced surgical treatments,” said Rajender.

Dr Krishna Kiran, Head, Department of Orthopaedics, Medicover Hospitals, said the robotic surgery aims to ensure there is reduced blood loss, keeping the bone and soft tissues of the knee joint in a good condition.

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, COO, MediCover Group, John Stubbington, MD, MediCover Hospitals, Dr Anil Krishna and others were present.

