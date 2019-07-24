Robust rise likely in India’s tiger population

By | Published: 12:20 am 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: With tiger numbers in the country expected to go up by 20 to 30 per cent according to one estimate on the data for 2018 tiger census, the word going around is that none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take the centre stage in announcing India’s success in tiger conservation on July 29, the International Tiger Day, at an event in New Delhi.

The fact that the Prime Minister is likely to make the announcement is an indication of the robust increase in tiger numbers in the country, a source told Telangana Today. While it is expected that Modi will announce the 2018 tiger census data, as per National Tiger Conservation Authority officials, a confirmation on Modi’s participation in the event was yet to come.

In 2014, the numbers were released by Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. It may be recalled that as per the 2014 tiger census India had 2,226 tigers compared to 1,706 as per the 2010 and 1,411 as per 2006 census data.

The race for the top tiger State in the country as per the 2018 figures, is expected to be between Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. While Karnataka was credited with 406 tigers in 2014, the highest in the country, Madhya Pradesh was second with 308 tigers. However, during the 2018 census operations, tiger presence in Madhya Pradesh was reported to have been found much more than in 2014. This time, the numbers are bound to increase as the census was extended to reserve forest areas in the country unlike in the past when census operations were restricted to protected areas such as tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, a source said. Tigers accounting for anywhere between 10 to 20 per cent of India total tiger population, are believed to be living in unprotected reserve forest areas.

United Andhra Pradesh had 95 tigers in 2006 and 72 in 2010. For 2014, census data was not divided for residuary AP and Telangana and their total was put at 68 tigers. While 48 tigers were found in AP, the rest were counted in Telangana’s Amrabad (17) and Kawal (3) in the 2014 census.

