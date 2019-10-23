Rock art paintings from Mesolithic age discovered in Peddapalli

By | Published: 9:24 pm 9:26 pm

Field exploration by a historian belonging to Telangana Jagruthi history team revealed the presence of petroglyphs and rock art paintings dating back to the Mesolithic age and the Chalcolithic age in Peddapalli district. Samudrala Sunil of the team found these rare works on the Ramagiri fort in the district which stands as proof human existence here some thousands of years ago.

Red-coloured rock art paintings resembling a human, an ox, and other animals were found at the site. According to the team, these paintings belong to the Chalcolithic age or Copper age which is the period of transition from the Neolithic age to the Iron age.Ramoju Haragopal, a historian in the team said, “The petroglyph traced on this fort is much earlier to the period of rock art paintings and belong to the Mesolithic age.” He added that near to the site, 36 burials which are in the form of rock cairns were also found.

“Dolmens are the common type of burials we usually find, but these are in a different form,” said Haragopal. Also, architectural remnants of the houses of those times were traced by the team and they believe that the Ramagiri fort is a historical treasure trove and many more such works can be unearthed on further exploration.

