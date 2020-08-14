Rockefeller award for Naandi Foundation

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Rockefeller Foundation has selected city-based Naandi Foundation as one of the top 10 visionaries in the world for the Food Vision 2050 prize, which was announced in New York. Naandi will be awarded a prize money of $2,00,000 for its vision.

Naandi competed with over 1,300 entries in a two-level contest that was spread over almost a year. Rockefeller Foundation will be releasing immediately $1,50,000 and the balance after a 3-month accelerator programme that is intended to help Naandi realise its vision.

Naandi’s vision titled ‘Arakunomics’ was based on work with tribal farmers in Araku for nearly 20 years. Arakunomics is a new integrated economic model that ensures profits for farmers, quality for consumers through regenerative agriculture, a press release said.

The success of Arakunomics in Araku region led to Naandi replicating the model to support the livelihoods of farming communities in the villages of Wardha. Naandi hopes to expand its ‘food-print’ by creating thousands of farm livelihoods by transforming their agriculture over 1 million acres spread across India, the release added.

