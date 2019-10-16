Rod that prevented repatriation of body of Telangana NRI

By | Published: 12:30 am

Jeddah: The repatriation process of a Telangana NRI worker’s body hit a stumbling block when security officials at Jeddah airport stopped the body from being loaded onto the flight citing security reasons after they found a rod in the worker’s leg. The body, however, was repatriated on Tuesday after obtaining medical report that confirmed the presence of rod in the leg.

Jyoti Shankar (45) of Koheda mandal in Siddipet district was working in Bahrain for last three years. He fled the sponsor and was working illegally in the island Kingdom. Shankar’s leg was fractured when he fell from a building. During surgery, a rod was inserted to support his broken leg.

However, Shankar succumbed to injuries on September 29 and his body was embalmed to be repatriated back home to India. But the airport security raised objection and prevented the departure after it detected the rod inside the body.

Prominent Indian social worker Dornala Siva Kumar, with the help of Indian Embassy, approached local health authorities, who in turn certified that Shankar had undergone a surgery for the leg and the rod was inserted as part of medical procedure. Following this, the security officials allowed the body to be repatriated on Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter