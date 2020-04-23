Roger Federer calls for Tennis governing bodies ATP, WTA merger

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:43 am

Hyderabad: Tennis great and the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles Roger Federer called for the merger of men and women’s tennis governing bodies ATP and WTA and said it was the right time for the decision.

I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours…. — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

The 38-year-old Swiss great took to twitter to voice his opinion and got overwhelming response backing the decision. “Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” he tweeted, which kick-started comments and suggestions over the matter. “I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours. It’s too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories,” Federer explained.

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one only organisation 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020



The WTA was founded in June 1973 by Billie Jean King as a response to the gender discrimination in tennis. Rafael Nadal too came in support of the decision tweeting, “Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one only organisation Tennis ball.”

Agreed! Sign me up to join the team. #OneVoice https://t.co/b6eD8gWVAv — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the founder of WTA Billie Jean King said, “I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis. The WTA on its own was always Plan B. I’m glad we are on the same page. Let’s make it happen. #OneVoice.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .