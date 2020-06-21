Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal are legends, says Novak Djokovic

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:12 pm

Hyderabad: Reigning World No.1 Novak Djokovic from Serbia hailed his peers Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as legends and they are the reason for him to be where he is now.

“What Roger and Rafa are doing is epic. Both of these guys are legends. They made me the player I am today. They still continue to inspire me and motivate me to be even better,” he said.

The lanky player revealed that he thrives on the competition and rivalry with these two greats on the field and they are a massive inspiration for him and the future generations. “These rivalries we have are great. It’s good for the upcoming generations and hopefully, we all give a positive example and inspire younger guys to be the best they can possibly be,” said Djokovic. Meanwhile, he has faced criticism from a few players for failing to represent their concerns and allowing the US Open to go ahead. Djokovic is the head of the players council.