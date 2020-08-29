Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal will be missed: Novak Djokovic

Speaking on the absence of Federer and Nadal at the US Open, he said, “They will be missed no doubt, because they are legends of our sport. But apart from Federer, Nadal and Wawrinka,

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:46 am

Hyderabad: World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic revealed that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be missed at the upcoming US Open which will be played from August 31. The Serbian tennis player, who earlier said he would not participate in the US Open owing to the pandemic crisis, did a u-turn after he was tested positive for coronavirus and recovered after the Adria Tour that also saw four more players contracting the virus.

Speaking on the absence of Federer and Nadal at the US Open, he said, “They will be missed no doubt, because they are legends of our sport. But apart from Federer, Nadal and Wawrinka, all the best players are there. It would be disrespectful to all the other players to say that I have a better chance without Roger and Rafa. Thiem, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, these guys are as strong as the three of us. Anyone can win, even more after six months without the tour. We don’t really know how we are going to feel on the court.”