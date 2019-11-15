Rohingya man held for faking identity in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force along with the Falaknuma police on Friday arrested a Rohingya man from Myanmar for fraudulently obtaining identity proofs such as Voter Card, Aadhaar, driving licence and PAN Card. Posing as Indian, the accused also claimed all welfare schemes introduced by the State government, including KCR Kits.

Aziz Ur Rahman alias Rahaman (24), a worker at a slaughterhouse and a resident of Fatima Nagar in Falaknuma, is a native of Buthidaung in Myanmar. According to the police, he migrated to Hyderabad in 2008 and first lived in Bahadurpura. He married one Sabekun Nahar Begum, also a refugee, in 2016. They have a two-year-old daughter. “He first fraudulently managed to obtain proofs including Voter Card, Aadhaar card, driving licence and PAN card by hiding his personal details and nationality,” police said.

With the help of these documents, his wife claimed KCR Kits, the government’s scheme to help pregnant women in the State. Officials said Rahman first obtained a Voter Card by submitting an electricity bill. After this, he applied for Aadhaar card, ration card, driving licence and PAN card. “Finally, the couple applied for a passport to legalise themselves as Indian citizens. All through the process, they posed as Indians,” officials said.

