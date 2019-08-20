Rohingya Muslims say they don’t want to return to Myanmar

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled a harsh security crackdown in Myanmar two years ago and are staying in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Published: 20th Aug 2019
File Photo: Rohingya refugees shout slogans against repatriation at Unchiprang camp near Cox's Bazar, in Bangladesh. Myanmar and Bangladesh are making a second attempt to start repatriating Rohingya Muslims after more than 700,000 of them fled a security crackdown in Myanmar almost two years ago, the UN Refugee Agency said Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Cox’s Bazar: Officials from the UN Refugee Agency and Bangladesh’s government say few Muslim Rohingya refugees have responded to plans for their repatriation to Myanmar, and all who did say they don’t want to go back.

Bangladesh’s refugee commissioner, Abul Kalam, said on Tuesday that only 21 families out of 1,056 selected for repatriation starting Thursday have submitted forms and talked to officials about whether they wish to return.

Kalam said all the families said they won’t go back.

Last year, a similar attempt by the UNHCR and the two countries failed, with no refugees wanting to return voluntarily, a condition Bangladesh said it would follow under an agreement with Myanmar.

