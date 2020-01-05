Rohingya refugee with fake Aadhar card arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: A Rohingya refugee, who allegedly procured a fake Aadhar card was arrested by the Kanchanbagh police here on Saturday.

The man, Raheemullah (34), came to India a decade ago and since then was staying in Baba Nagar under Kanchanbagh Police Station limits and doing odd jobs.

According to the police, a few months ago, Raheemullah paid money to an agent and obtained an Aadhar card on his name. Following a tip-off, the Kanchanbagh police raided his house and found that he was in possession of a fake Aadhar card. He was taken into custody and remanded in judicial custody.

Police are also probing if his wife and children, whether they have fake documents. Efforts are on to identify and nab the agent who facilitated Raheemullah in obtaining the fake Aadhar card.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter