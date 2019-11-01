Rohit, Avinash hit fifties in Cricket tournament 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:10 am 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad batsmen, barring Mayank Rohit Gupta (80) and Avinash Rao Laxman (55), failed to convert their starts as the hosts were dismissed for 259 by Pondicherry in the Vijay Merchant Under-16 cricket tournament at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Thursday.

Hyderabad lost their last five wickets for only 25 runs with Mukesh Murugavel (3/24) and Akash Pugazhthanthi (3/45) grabbing three wickets apiece.

Earlier, skipper Mayank Rohit hit 12 fours in his 133-run knock before falling to M Mukesh as the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 259 in 88.5 overs (Mayank Rohit Gupta 80, Avinash Rao Laxman 55, Mukesh Murugavel 3/24) vs Pondicherry.

