Rohit Sharma hits the nets, finally

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:26 pm

Hyderabad: Even as many Indian cricketers resumed their training individually, ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma failed to get into nets owing to the bad weather conditions in Mumbai. With Rohit residing in Mumbai, he could not get to train.

However, the most-prolific white-ball cricketer finally got to turn up in nets on Wednesday. He took to Instagram to reveal about the training session. “My weapon of choice till the end of time,” Rohit said in the post with an image of his bat. According to the post, he had his first training session after a gap of nearly four months.

“Good to be back in the park getting some work done… felt like myself after a long time,” Rohit wrote in an Instagram post. He recently completed 13 years on the international stage and the opener took to social media to not only thank his fans and loved ones for always supporting him, but also spoke about how he has lived a dream. Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote: “Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting… never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this some day, me living my dream.”

