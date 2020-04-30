Rohit Sharma showered in birthday wishes

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:01 pm

Hyderabad: India’s most-prolific white-ball cricketer Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday and many took to twitter to shower wishes on the Mumbai Indians captain.

Rohit has become the third cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, to hit a double century in ODIs. Since then, he had scored two more double centuries in the white-ball cricket and only one among six double-centurions to have scored double tons multiple times.

Rohit also has an incredible record in IPL winning four trophies as captain with Mumbai Indians. Indian team coach Ravi Shastri and his colleagues took to twitter to wish him on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here’s wishing you and your family health and happiness Hugging face- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman,” tweeted Shastri.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad cricketer G Hanuma Vihari tweeted, “Happy birthday @ImRo45. Have a wonderful year ahead. #HappyBirthdayHitman”

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle joined him wishing, “It is a time of darkness @ImRo45 burt when the world is back, spread some joy with your touch and style. Hope you have a lovely year.”

Rohit also had emerged as the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup with five centuries where India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

