Rohit Sharma takes tips from internet

Hyderabad: Arguably the most prolific white-ball cricketer of the current era, Rohit Sharma revealed that he takes the help of internet searching for daddy tips. Speaking to Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in the Double Trouble show, the Indian white-ball vice captain revealed that the life has changed after becoming a father.

When the Indian women cricketers asked about how his life changed after becoming a father and how he manages with her, he said, “I am reading books on the internet about what other daddies have done in the past. I don’t know if she is going to play a sport or anything, I would want her to choose her dream. As parents we will support her,” he said.

He also revealed that his goal is to win World Cup and scoring centuries doesn’t matter if they don’t win them the matches. “See, I have scored hundred in the World Cup but we failed to win the World Cup. So it doesn’t matter how many centuries you score. I don’t know there those centuries are lying now but we could not win the World Cup,” he revealed.

He further added the facing Mohammad Shami in the nets is a challenge, adding that Jasprit Bumrah too is a tough one to face. “I have been playing with Shami. He is very tough bowler to play in nets. When the wicket is green in nets, he will bowl with more vigour.”

When asked about the secret behind the big hundreds, he revealed, “I have always played in the middle-order in my first five or six years of the career. I used to get very less time. But when I got a chance to open, I wanted to make the best use of it. I got to play 50 overs. If I can survive first 10 overs, I know that bowlers’ can’t get me out. I will get out because of my mistake. So I want to take responsibility and play long innings,” he pointed out. He also divulged that he is working out on his fitness that was stopped due to the lock down. “My rehab was going on at NCA before the lockdown as I was injured. The last part of my recovery process was remaining, so I am following that at home now,” he said.

When probed about his abilities to hit sixes off the yorkers, he said that he used to practice it with Lasith Malinga at the Mumbai Indians nets.

