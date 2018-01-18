Rohit Vemula’s second death anniversary observed

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The students of the University of Hyderabad observed the second Rohith Vemula Shahadath Din at the university campus here on Wednesday.

Rohit’s mother, Radhika Vemula in her address said she was not allowed into the campus last year and added that the movement has given birth to many student leaders across the country.

Prakash Ambedkar, President of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh said unless there is a new agenda in this country, the casteist forces would have an upper hand while Kancha Ilaiah said Dalit Bahujan students should have a new slogan.

Suraj Yengde, Harvard scholar, Kaki Madhava Rao, former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh and Grace Banu, transgender activist from Tamil Nadu also addressed the gathering.