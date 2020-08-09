Rohit wishes Chahal, with a twist

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:17 pm

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement to YouTube personality Dhanashree Verma and the cricketers poured in wishes congratulating the leggie on the occasion.

While Sehwag and Tendulkar led the way, with wishes, Rohit Sharma took a funny way to congratulate the spinner. He posted a photograph of an old man standing next to a young man in RCB jersey. He posted the photo tagging the old man as Chahal which says ‘Yuzvendra Chahal with a youngster in IPL 2050’. He captioned the pic saying, “Bhai congrats on your engagement. Best Wishes @yuzi_Chahal.”

Earlier, Sachin posted, “Congratulations @yuzi_chahal & Dhanashree! Wishing you both all the best for the new innings,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter. “Waah @yuzi_chahal! Aapda ko avsar mein badal daala. Congratulations,” Sehwag said in a tweet.

“Mubarakaaaa,” replied former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Chahal’s Twitter post. “Congrats brother. Wish both of you well,” former India opener Aakash Chopra also replied to Chahal on Twitter.

