Rohit’s Instagram activity adds fuel to Kohli rift rumours

By | Published: 11:55 am

New Delhi: Rumors about a rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma has been in the news ever since the Men in Blue failed to win the recent World Cup held in England and Wales.

From talks of issues between the senior players to rumors that some senior members of the team were not happy with one cricketer breaking the ‘family clause’, there have been stories making headlines every other day since July 9 when India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

Although both Rohit and Kohli have not spoken anything on the issue, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said that the matter will not be taken into consideration unless the same is brought to them by the players themselves.

A recent social media activity of Rohit though has added fuel to the reports of the rift between him and his skipper. The 32-year-old, who has not been following Kohli for quite some time now, has apparently “unfollowed” Anushka Sharma, wife of India skipper, on Instagram.

Anushka also doesn’t follow Ritika and Rohit on Instagram and same is the case with Ritika who doesn’t follow the Indian skipper and his wife. There have been reports that there are two lobbies within the Indian dressing room — one of Kohli and the other of Rohit.