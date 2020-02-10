Role in WFL is close to my personality: Rashi Khanna

By | Published: 12:11 am 7:54 pm

I don’t think Vijay Devarakonda can stop doing love stories anytime soon as he enjoys a great following among women, said actor Rashi Khanna who plays one of the four female leads in the upcoming movie World Famous Lover (WLF).

Heaping praise on the hero, Rashi spoke highly about his style of performance in WLF, especially where they shared scenes together.

“The character I played in this film, unlike the films before, is very close to that of my own nature in real life. I did not struggle much to match the demands of the role. When I was performing on sets, I felt like I was playing myself on-screen. I am happy that I was offered a role of this kind,” said Rashi.

Asked on whose character she liked apart from hers in the film, she said that she was fascinated by the character played by Aishwarya Rajesh, but still she had no regrets because of the significance her role had in the full run of the film. “We did not meet in any of the scenes.

Our roles are evenly distributed in terms of weightage in the story. But Aishwarya’s role caught my heart. She has done a fabulous work,” Rashi added.

She is also of the opinion that Vijay may not be done with the romance genre as of yet as love stories are preferred by youngsters. “Special films come in the way now and then. One also gains more fame through such love stories,” said Rashi.

Talking about the response on the trailer released two days ago, Rasi added that a few thought that World Famous Lover would resemble Arjun Reddy, but the trailer has changed that perception.

“The trailer made all the difference and was instrumental in clearing doubts in the minds of movie buffs. Vijay will receive great admiration for his role and the performance he mastered,” Rashi said.

