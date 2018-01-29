Role of constables is crucial, says Karimnagar DIG

By | Published: 8:59 pm 9:00 pm

Adilabad: Karimnagar Range DIG P Pramod Kumar said the Police Department plays a vital role in the performance of both administration and social system.

He was the chief guest at the passing out parade of police constables belonging to Adilabad district police training centre held on Monday. He, along with SP Vishnu S Warrier and Collector D Divya, witnessed the parade by parade commander D Vinod Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramod Kumar equated the role of a constable with the foundation of a construction. Security of public was directly proportional to the strength of the foundation, he opined. He suggested them not to be biased and protect rights of civilians while rendering services.

Warrier said all the trainees had cleared the training session, including indoor and outdoor tests. The candidates were given training in bodybuilding, yoga, exercise, squad drill and lathi drill. They were also trained in special combing operations to tackle armed extremists, mob operation, escorting VIPs and to provide security to the public.

A total of 243 constables, who were selected in Armed Reserve category, underwent the rigorous training at the centre for nine months. They demonstrated the parade to mark the end of their training. Top performers of various segments of the programme were given prizes. Family members of the trainees also attended the event.

Training centre’s DSP S Balaraju, Adilabad DSP K Narasimha Reddy, town inspector V Suresh and other police officials were present.