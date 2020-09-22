Roll back anti-farmer Bills: Niranjan to Centre

Says the contentious Bills will only damage livelihood of TS farmers

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy slammed the Centre for undemocratic manner in which the Agriculture Bills were passed by Parliament to favour corporates. Terming the Bills as anti-farmers, the Minister demanded that the BJP-led Central government roll-back the contentious Bills as they will only damage the livelihood of farmers especially in Telangana State.

In a statement, the Minister pointed out that about 92 per cent of farmers in Telangana were either small or marginal farmers and the new Bills will only reduce their profits. He said corporate houses will take advantage of these Bills and control the prices in the market by procuring crops from other locations in the country. If the government loses control over the market prices, he expressed fears that the corporates will take control over the market and determine the prices.

Niranjan Reddy said the Bills would weaken the role of Market Committees and the farmers will have no voice to raise thereafter for their rights. “With the Market Committees being sidelined due to the new Bills, who will resolve disputes between farmers and corporate companies who will make every attempt to exploit the farmers?” he questioned. He demanded to know whether the Centre would compensate the losses incurred by the States after the Market Committees are dismantled.

The Minister also raised apprehensions over removal of onions, potatoes, oil seeds and pulses from the list of essential commodities and feared that the corporate companies and middle-men will take advantage of this to hoard the produce and create an artificial scarcity to thereby increase the prices. “As the farm sector still remains to be an unorganised sector, the corporate companies will take advantage and pressurise the farmers to sell their produce at the rates fixed by the companies,” he said.

Electricity Bill detrimental to consumers

He also strongly opposed the Centre’s attempts to intervene and take control over State subjects like agriculture and power. He said that the contentious Electricity Bill proposed to be introduced in the Parliament during the ongoing session, will be detrimental to all the consumers.

He stated that the State government will have no control over the electricity bills as well as power purchases with the Central Power Board determining the prices at which the distribution companies should purchase power and from whom. “Till date, the distribution companies are purchasing power from those who are offering at cheapest price. Hereafter, they will have no choice which will become a burden on consumers,” he added.

