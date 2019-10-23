Roll Call, My Journey please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Roll Call, My Journey, Mozambique, Super Dart and The Great Gatsby impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Star Envoy (N Rawal) 1-3.5, 600/46, handy. Scooby Dooby Doo (Trainer) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Country’s Victory (RB) 1-0, 600/43, shaped well. Gazebo (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47 moved easy. Tough Lady (App) 1-2, 600/47, handy. Flamboyant Lady (Bopanna) 57, 600/44, maintains form. Country’s Pet (RB) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Bombastic (Ritesh) 1-2.5, 600/44, moved well. Coastal Cruise (Rafique Sk) 1-1, 600/45, well in hand. Scramjet (N Rawal) & Proud Legacy (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved together. 2y-(Green Coast/Classic Wish) (App) & Days Of Reckoning (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/44, pair handy. Lion Heart (App) & Kingswood (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, pair finished level. 2y-(Oath/Starynessey) (Ritesh) & Mr Bruss (RB) 1-3, 600/46, former moved well.

1000m:

Roll Call (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Ice Berry (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/46, in good shape. Jo Malone (App) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Sporting Smile (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.

1200m:

Melting Ice (Nakhat Singh) & Friday Fury (Bopanna) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair looks well. Victory Parade (Suraj Narredu) & Destined Dynamite (N Rawal) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former worked well.

1400m:

City Of Wisdom (Deepak Singh) & City Of Blossom (Rohit Kumar) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair not extended.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

1000m:

2y-(CorporateJungle/Bellazza) (AA Vikrant) & Whiskery (App) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, former shaped well. Cincia Azzurra (Akshay Kumar) & Big Brave (Suraj Narredu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/36, pair worked well.

1200m:

My Journey (Suraj Nareedu) & Mozambique (Akshay Kumar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40, a fit pair. Minnelli (Ritesh) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/41, unextended. Green Turf (Akshay Kumar) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/50, 600/37, good. That’s My Class (App) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/50, 600/37, not extended. Recumbentibus (RB) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40, strode out well. Super Dart (Ashhad Asbar) & The Great Gatsby 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, pair pleased.

1400m:

Delphina (G Naresh) & Arc Of History (App) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39, former finished 1L in front. Healthand Happiness (Ashhad Asbar) 1-40, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41, not extended. Golden Hope (AA vikrant) & 2y-(Oiseau de Feu/Straightforward) (App) 1-44, 800/57, 600/41, former moved well.

1600m:

That’s My Magic (Akshay Kumar) 1-51, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37, impressed.

