Roll out action plan to fight seasonal ailments: Eatala

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Wednesday directed the health department to roll out action plan for prevention and treatment for seasonal ailments.

With monsoons active across the State, Rajender urged for precautions from water and vector-borne ailments, which will strengthen the efforts of the government to contain seasonal ailments.

At a review meeting with senior health officials on seasonal ailments, he directed the authorities to start taking preventive measures for viral fevers, dengue, chikungunya, malaria and dengue during the monsoon seasons. Efforts are on to implement the action plant to fight seasonal ailments in coordination with other departments including MA&UD, Panchayat Raj and Revenue authorities.

The health authorities have also decided to strengthen the non-Covid outpatient facilities at NIMS and Osmania General Hospital which will cater exclusively for patients coming with seasonal ailments. Rajender urged officials to focus on agency areas in the State and added that efforts are on to build stocks of medicines meant for seasonal ailments at PHCs and Community Health Centres in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .