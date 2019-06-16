Rom-com trailer rocks among family audiences

By | Published: 7:53 pm

June second week was literally a festive week for most film lovers and fans. While Prabhas’s fans were treated to the trailer of the much-awaited movie Saaho, Nagarjuna’s fans were had a ball with the launch of Manmadhudu-2 trailer. Both trailers have captivated the audiences. And the views have crossed more than a million respectively.

After watching Manmadhudu-2 trailer, film critics are guessing that story of the film is almost like Prête-moi ta main aka I Do, a 2006 French romantic comedy, which shows a 40-plus guy renting a wife when his mother and sisters force him to get married as he has already crossed the marriageable age. Of course, we can get to know only when the film is released.

The 75-second trailer shows a 59-year-old Nagarjuna in a stylish look and the second interesting aspect is veteran actor Lakshmi, who plays the role of Nag’s mother for the second time after Ninne Pelladata, and her dialogues which are sure to evoke some laughter.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran of Chi La Sow fame, the romantic-comedy features the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady with special cameos from Samantha and Keerthy Suresh.

Overall, the film looks to be a perfect sequel to the 2002 blockbuster Manmadhudu. Whether it will pack the same punch, like its predecessor — thanks to Trivikram’s unforgettable dialogues, one has to wait and see.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter