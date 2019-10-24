Romanians held for data theft from ATMs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: Two Romanian nationals, who were allegedly committing debit/credit card data thefts using skimmer devices and body covers containing built-in micro camera and memory card above the keypad in ATMs, were on Thursday nabbed by the City Police.

The skimmers were fastened near the factory-installed card reader of the ATM to capture data from the magnetic strip on the back of a debit or credit card. The micro-cameras were used to record the personal identification number (PIN) entered by customers, thus enabling them to withdraw money using duplicate cards.

The suspects were identified as Dinita Virgil Sorinel (47) and George Christian alias Mario (28) of Romania.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the two were involved in several cases and were caught following a complaint made by State Bank of India officials after some suspicious gadgets were found in an ATM centre in Abid Road police station area.

“They fixed skimmers and micro cameras into the ATM machine in a kiosk in Abid Road area by frequently visiting the place between October 12 and 14. After installing the Magnetic Stripe Readers (skimmer), they collected the magnetic strip data of debit cards after which they noted down the Personal Identification Number recorded by the micro cameras installed on the ATM machine. Using the data collected thus, they planned to make duplicate cards and withdraw money from ATMs,” said Anjani Kumar.

The two Romanians confessed that they came to India as per instructions of Cristi, another Romanian national. After committing the theft of debit card data, they transferred the cash to Cristi. Sorinel has told the police that more Romanians had entered India and spread to different States for committing similar offences.

They also confessed that during the 25 days of their stay in Hyderabad, they committed data theft from eight ATM Centres by fixing skimmers and micro cameras. These were the Canara Bank ATM, Bharath Nagar, Uppal (Twice); SBI ATM, Swaroop Nagar, Uppal (Twice); Canara Bank ATM, Annapurna Colony, Uppal; India One ATM, Mehdipatnam; Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank, Mehdipatnam (4 times); India One ATM Tolichowki (Thrice); KBS Bank ATM, Hi-Tec City (Twice) and SBI ATM, Abids (Twice).

An ATM in-charge who came to replenish cash in a machine in Abids alerted bank officials, who in turn informed the police. Based on CCTV camera footage, the police caught the gang and seized a laptop, seven skimmers and other gadgets from them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .