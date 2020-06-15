Romantic drama Bhanumathi Ramakrishna to release on July 3

By | Published: 8:08 pm 8:11 pm

The much-awaited romance drama, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna — the trailer of which has created quite a buzz in recent times — is set to have its world premiere on July 3 on the online streaming partner aha. Starring Salony Luthra and Naveen Chandra in the lead roles of the titular characters Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna respectively, the film is a coming-of-age story of an unlikely couple who finds love in their 30s.

The fresh narrative by director Srikanth Nagothi and the striking visuals rendered by Sai Prakash Ummadisingu will surely be a highlight of the film that has music composed by Sravan Bharadwaj. Popular young filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu has edited the film that has BGM by Achu Rajamani. Leading Telugu film producer from Geetha Arts, Allu Arvind, released the film’s poster and expressed excitement about the concept and the narrative. “While watching the film, it felt like I am watching a really cute love story after a long time! It was interesting to watch a matured love story of a guy and a girl in their 30s, a concept we don’t often see on screen,” Allu Aravind said.

Produced by Yashwanth Mulukutla’s Krishiv Productions banner, the film is presented by Sharrath Marar of Northstar Entertainment.

