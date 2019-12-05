Romantic single Tholi Tholi Muddhu launched

By | Published: 9:40 pm

The makers of Erra Cheera movie have released the romantic single Tholi Tholi Muddu recently. The song has been penned by K Satya Suman Babu while Anjana Sowmya and Hemachandra rendered their voice to it. With Mahanati fame Baby Thushita as lead role, horror-comedy thriller Erra Cheera is all set to hit screens on December 27.

Earlier, single Siva Siva Sambo was released marking the auspicious day of Karthika Pournami. The movie will showcase the bonding in a joint family. It is a full-length family entertainer laced with elements of horror and thriller. It is a complete suspense entertainer with edge-of-the-seat moments, said the makers. The lyrical video Rajahmundry Railekki Chekkestaru… has received tremendous response from audiences.

The movie is in its last leg of pre-production process. The movie, which is being directed and produced by Cherupalli Suman Babu under the banner Sri Suman Venkatadri Productions, has Sambo Sankara fame Karunya and Kamal Kamaraju, senior comedian Ali, Raghubabu, Uttej, Mahesh and others. Music is being rendered by Pramod Puligilla while Thota Sathish is officiating as executive producer.

Other characters include Sumanbabu, Bhanusri, Ajay, Suresh Kondeti, Mahanati fame Thushita playing key roles in the movie. Pramod Puligilla is composing the music. The movie is being produced under the banner Venkatadri Productions and presented by Baby Damari.