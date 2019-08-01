Ronaldo, Messi nominated for FIFA Best Men’s Player award

By | Published: 10:25 am

Zurich: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been nominated in the FIFA Best Men’s Footballer of the Year category, as the apex footballing authority released the nominations on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Men’s Player award two times and Portugal’s striker will be looking to reclaim the award from the last time winner Croatia’s Luka Modric.

FIFA released the nominations for four of the best categories and the winner will be decided through the voting done by the fans.

In the Women’s Best Player category, USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe received nominations as they were instrumental in taking the team to their second successive World Cup triumph earlier this year.

Australia’s Sam Kerr and England’s Lucy Bronze have also gotten nominated for the award.

In the Men’s Best Coach category, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola have been nominated. Both Klopp and Guardiola enjoyed huge success in the 2018/19.

Under Guardiola, Manchester City won the Premier League as they edged out Liverpool by one point.

Whereas Liverpool under Klopp, managed to win the Champions League as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the finals.