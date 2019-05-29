A rooftop garden mesmerises nature lovers in Warangal

By | Published: 1:52 am

Warangal Urban: At a time when every bit of space available is seen in commercial point of view in urban areas, the love for farming and plants has made a young farmer and his wife stand apart from their neighbours at Waddepalli in Hanamkonda.

The rooftop and kitchen garden grown and maintained at their residence is attracting neighbours as well as nature lovers in the city in a big way. The garden consists of several fruit plants, herbs, vegetables and exotic plants and is offering a visual treat to many people visiting the house just to watch and enjoy the garden.

“We have 130 square yards of land and built house on 100 square yards dedicating the remaining 30 yards for garden” explained Venukonti Veeraswamy and his wife Jyothi. Besides that 30 yards place they also using their rooftop for the purpose of growing the garden.

Veeraswamy, post graduated who earned MA, M P Ed, is a farmer and even rejected a government job got in the year 2000 in forest department as he wanted to engage in farming. “I own about 1.5 acres land at Waddepalli filter bed under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. The area is highly valued commercially as it is in the city limits. But I want to stick to farming” he told Telangana Today as his wife Jyothi nods in agreement.