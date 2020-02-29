Rooftop gardening, a growing trend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad is expanding fast and increasingly becomes congested, the only space left for individuals keen to grow gardens is – rooftops. Rooftop gardening or urban gardening has been the most sought after solution for people who wanted to cherish the happiness of a garden at their home, despite the space constraint.

Coming to the aid of denizens seeking to establish a garden on their rooftops, several companies in Hyderabad are offering numerous smart solutions ranging from app-based drip irrigation system to HDPE UV stabilised bags for plantation and enriched potting soil to soilless hydroponic farming among others.

“I live in an apartment and my flat has a descent balcony where I want to grow leafy vegetables and some exotic plants. These companies are offering to set up a small garden in spaces as small as 70-150 sq ft. To make optimum use of space, I have now decided to take up vertical gardening,” said R Swathi, a young homemaker from Masjid Banda area near Botanical Garden in the city. She said that agriculture exhibitions exposed her to numerous services offered within Hyderabad city for rooftop garden or balcony garden enthusiasts.

For instance, Simplifarms operating from Kukatpally came up with a ‘WaterBeat’ machine using which one can operate a drip irrigation system from a mobile application on their phone. “The entire drip irrigation system is connected to the internet-enabled WaterBeat which can be operated using a mobile application even when you are on a holiday. It costs less than Rs 20,000 for setting up a complete drip irrigation system along with CCTVs in an area of 150 sq ft,” said Goutham, a representative of Simplifarms (8297033005/06/07). The company is also offering hydroponic farming services for citizens who want to experiment with new age farming techniques without using soil.

People with limited space in their balconies can opt for vertical gardening where the plants are grown on a vertical panel attached to the wall. The panel would work as a medium to hold a number of small pots or can also be used to hold soil and fertilisers in which plants can directly be grown.

Further, gardening enthusiasts who want to avoid plastic usage or want portable bags to plant saplings can reach out to companies like ‘Evergreen Organics’ (9885477744/8125667744) located at Panjagutta. “One can reduce their investment on rooftop garden to a large extent by opting for HDPE UV stabilised bags and also enriched soils which contains nutrients required for a plant’s growth. Investment for rooftop gardening starts at around Rs 10,000-15,000,” explained Sreenivas, a representative of Evergreen Organics which offers complete solutions to those willing to take up organic farming on their rooftops.

