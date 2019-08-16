Rookie Gauri stuns the field, wins maiden title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: Rookie Gauri Karhade, playing only her sixth event as a pro on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, stunned the front runners, amateur Shreya Pal and the seasoned Gaurika Bishnoi, to land her first title on the circuit. Gauri, who will turn 18 in October, has never finished above sixth on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

She stayed calm and held her nerve to shoot a final round of 73 for a total of two-under 214 and win the 12th Leg by one shot over Gaurika Bishnoi (75) and Afshan Fatima (70).

Gaurika was unable to find a single birdie on the final day. Afshan Fatima, who made a great charge on the front nine with a two-under 34, held the lead midway through the back nine but dropped crucial back-to-back bogeys on 15th and 16th to fall into a tie for second with Gaurika at one-under 215.

Ananya Datar (72) with one birdie on front nine to go against the sole bogey on back nine, ended sole fourth at even par 216.

Overnight leader amateur Shreya Pal was unable to emulate her Hyderabad colleague Sneha Singh, as she fell apart. She had birdies on first and 18th, but in between she dropped four bogeys and two double bogeys for a card of 78 and ended in a tie for fifth place with Amandeep Drall (71) at one-over 217.

Gauri, who started playing at the age of 10 and learnt her early lessons in Thane and Kharghar, has honed her skills at the Poona Golf Club and now resides in Mumbai.

After a fair amateur career, she turned pro in the middle of this year. Before today’s show, her best result came last week at the Hyderabad Golf Club, where she was sixth. Before that her only Top-10 finish was Tied-10th in the 10th leg in Bengaluru.

Siddhi Kapoor (74) was seventh, while amateur Sneha (74) was eighth, Gursimar Badwal (75) ended ninth and Ishvari Prasanna (75) rounded off the Top-10. Ridhima Dilawari (74) finished a disappointing 11th.

Despite the second place finish, Gaurika Bishnoi, a highly consistent golfer, stays on top of the Hero WPG Tour Order of Merit and became the first golfer this year to cross Rs.10 lakhs in earnings. She now has won Rs.10,49,700 and is trailed by Amandeep Drall with Rs.8,63,533 and Neha Tripathi with Rs.8,36,183. Ridhima Dilawari at Rs.7,50,233 and Gursimar Badwal at Rs.7,41,733 are fourth and fifth on the Order of Merit after 12 events.

The next event will be the 13th Leg at the DLF Golf and Country Club from August 28 to 30.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter