Get to the root of music at tribal concert

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: There are not many artists who can play a 12-step Kinnera music instrument. Infact, Kondappa, a native of Damaragidda village of Narayanpet district, is said to be the only one who plays the instrument now.

It’s not just Kinnera. Like it, there are many rare tribal and folk musical instruments, which are on the verge of extinction. To introduce such instruments to the present generation, Telangana Writers Forum is organising ‘Mula Dhwani’, a tribal and folk instrumental music concert at Tagore Auditorium, Osmania University, on March 17 and 18.

Over 200 artistes from various places across the State will play 56 different musical instruments, including percussion, wind, solid and stringed ones. Tribal and folk artistes use different instruments, including Burra Veena, Tribal Kinnera, Kaddi Vadyam, Thithi Vadyam, Pamba, Runja and many others. “These are all part of Telangana’s culture, but unfortunately not many are aware of these musical instruments,” Telangana Writers Forum’s State president Jayadhir Thirumala Rao said on Thursday.

It needs a lot of skill to perform these instruments. These instruments are prepared by the artistes themselves. The art of playing different instruments is nearing extinction and artistes too are finding it difficult to get raw material used in preparing the instruments.

A Kinnera is made of bamboo and the steps in the instrument are made of wax. Earlier, the strings were made of nerves of cattle, but now etal ones are used, Rao said. “Music is part of our culture and it needs to be preserved and promoted on a large scale,” he advocates.

Unfortunately, the last few of these artistes do not have a platform to present their talent. “They do not perform to entertain or eke their livelihood. It is their culture and passion,” Rao says.

The event, being conducted in coordination with OU’s Telugu, English and Journalism departments, culminates with a national seminar on ‘Tribal and Folk Music – Indian Context’ on March 19. A special book on the instruments with details pertaining to their history, origin and how they are made, published in Telugu and English, will also be released.