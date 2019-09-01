Roots college Graduation Day held with enthusiasm

By | Published: 6:30 pm

The Graduation and Fresher’s Day event of Roots College was organised with much pomp and enthusiasm at Marigold Hotel in city on Saturday. BJP State president Dr K Laxman attended the event as special guest; chief guest was senior IAS officer Burra Venkatesham and Prof Venkataramana attended as guest of honour.

The honourable guests distributed medals and trophies to meritorious students on this occasion. Graduation degrees were handed over to the students of BBA, Bcom and BA Mass Communications for the academic year 2018.

Guests have shared their views about the education strategy of the Roots management and their personal experiences during their learning stage. They advised the students to be professional at their respective workplaces.

Roots College’s chairman BP Padala said that current-day youth was progressing in their career very fast but most of them lack patience. He said that patience and integrity are a must if youth want to achieve big goals in their life. He appreciated and congratulated students who achieved medals and degrees.

Seniors welcomed freshers with unique events during Freshers’ Day. Mr and Miss Fresher competition and team dance enthralled the viewers.

The Freshers’ Day event, held in the afternoon, witnessed the attendance of Mrs India Kritika Sharma as chief guest. Similarly, Miss India Polo attended as the guest of honor for the event.

The event started with the introduction of fresh students with seniors where seniors greeted and welcomed them. Dance and cultural programmes were also organised.

Juniors have come up with creative skits showcasing their skills and talent whereas seniors participated in ramp walk and team dance. Senior students, faculty members and freshers said that the event and bonding are unforgettable and memorable.

