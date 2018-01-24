Rose garden to come up at old Saifabad Police station

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: An open land, which was once used for dumping seized vehicles at old Saifabad police station in Lakdikapul, is now being transformed into a rose garden.

This move comes after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to develop the land into a green park.

Accordingly, the land which was an eyesore in the locality is now being developed into a rose garden. After the old police station was demolished, at present, an Annapurna Rs 5 meal centre is being operated at the location.

After examining different plans, the Chief Minister approved the plan to develop a rose garden with different colours of flowers. The garden will house a water fountain, which resembles like a rose and the works will be completed shortly, said a senior official from GHMC.