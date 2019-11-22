Roses for a plastic-free Bhadradri

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): A novel campaign has been launched against single use plastic to make the temple town of Bhadrachalam plastic free.

The campaign has been taken up jointly by Join for Development Foundation and the local Chambers of Commerce and Trade. As part of the initiative, the members of both the organisations have been visiting shops, hotels and other commercial establishments in the town handing over pamphlets explaining harms of plastic to the proprietors along with a rose.

They have also been meeting petty traders urging them to avoid polythene carry bags.

“Response from the traders and shop owners is good. They are willing to quit plastic carry bags and are asking their customers to bring their own cloth bags to carry products,” the foundation’s Khamamm-Bhadradri Kothagudem convener K Murali Mohan Kumar said.

Traders selling fruits and vegetables, those running small eateries are now able to save as much as Rs 100 per day after they quit using plastic carry bags, he explained.

Bangaram who used to sell plastic cups, bottles, glasses and carry bags to shops in Bhadrachalam has now switched to products made with paper cloth. “This indicates active involvement of every concerned individual to create a plastic-free Bhadradri,” Mohan Kumar told Telangana Today.

He further said that Chambers of Commerce and Trade member Khambampati Suresh took the initiative of introducing paper straws for the first time in the town.

Efforts by the JD Foundation and Chambers of Commerce and Trade have received accolades from different parts of the State as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Gutur-based KBR Foundation has selected JD Foundation Bhadrachalam chapter for the annual ‘Seva Puraskaram’ in recognition of its efforts in eradicating the menace of plastic at the temple town.

In addition to the fight against plastic use, both the organisations have teamed up to fight against mosquito menace. Their members have embarked upon the task of releasing ‘oil balls’ into drainages and water-logged pits.

“We used saw dust packed in cloth in the shape of a ball. It was then soaked in neem oil. Hundreds of oil balls have been dropped into the drains across the town and on its outskirts. It helps in preventing viral fevers,” Suresh said.

