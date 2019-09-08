Roshni counselling centre lights up depressed lives

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Keep going, never give up could be one of the most repeated lines heard over this helpline, which receives about 25 calls a day, half of which are from people in depression and on the verge of resorting to extreme steps including suicide.

The Roshni counselling centre helpline, which receives calls from people in their late teens to those in their late eighties too, has launched an awareness campaign ahead of the World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

The centre, which has 65 dedicated volunteers, receives over 15,000 calls a year. Half of the callers are depressed and have issues ranging from academics, career, relationships, sibling rivalry and work among others. “Those aged between 18 and 28 are suicidal due to academic pressure, career and love failure. In other cases, domestic violence, physical abuse, work pressure, loneliness, losing someone and grief too lead to suicidal thoughts,” said Shanti, a senior volunteer at the centre.

The volunteers said depression could be identified based on certain symptoms being exhibited by a person including disinterest, isolation, eating habits, writing a will, depressive notes on social media, sleep pattern, disinterest in work and their talks about suicide.

“They slowly prepare for suicide. They buy and collect things used to commit suicide. Their movements will be suspicious when observed carefully,” said Ananda Divakar, another volunteer, who has been associated with the centre for 15 years now.

At least four persons in a month rescued by the Hyderabad Lake Police and are counselled at the centre. “Our volunteers are screened and trained for six days. They are observed for three months and will have role plays too.

Anyone with empathy can become a volunteer provided they acquire necessary skills,” added Shanti, who has been associated with the centre for two decades.

The centre also receives quite a number of cases related to extra-marital affairs, which the volunteers say are seeing an increase these days. “We also get many domestic violence and divorce issues. Cases from the IT sector too are regular. Break-up calls from both men and women are equal,” another volunteer said, adding that counseling was important in all cases.

The centre was seeking to create awareness on mental health through campaigns in educational institutions, corporate offices, old age homes, prisons and public places and also organises free medical camps for the underprivileged once a week in Ramakrishna Mutt at Domalguda. The centre can be contacted on phone number: 040-66661117.

