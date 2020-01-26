Model Rosie meditates in the gym

By | Published: 6:41 pm 6:42 pm

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says going to the gym is “meditation” for her. She said: “I’ve been exercising for most of my adult life. My mum was an aerobics teacher in the 90s and my childhood was very outdoorsy. When I moved to the city, I realised I wasn’t being active and so, at around 18, I started going to the gym and working out. I’ve done it ever since.

“It’s my meditation, the way I release. It’s huge for me. I work out three times a week, or four or five if I’m going to be on a big shoot or have a specific goal in mind. I’ve also been doing a bit of Pilates recently,” she added.

Huntington-Whiteley says she takes extra care to do stretching exercises and working on intricate muscle areas. She added: “Being active is so important to me.”

Huntington-Whiteley, who has a son Jack, two, with partner and Hollywood star Jason Statham, points at the importance of skincare adding that she has always “struggled” with her complexion.

“I’ve been quite open with the fact I’ve always struggled with my skin. I get breakouts on a regular basis, so, for me to feel confident is all about having a really healthy, clear-looking complexion,” she said.