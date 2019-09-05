Rosina fancied for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 11:00 pm

Kolkata: Rosina from the stables of Bharath Singh, to be ridden by S. Zervan, is all set to claim the Calcutta Fillies Trial Stakes 1400 metres, a terms for horses Fillies 3-years-old only, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Yuvan 1, Leopard Creek 2, Duchamp 3

2. Arjuna 1, Sniper 2, Fiorelle 3

3. Sorbonne 1, Shivayy 2, Yutaka 3

4. Diamond Harbour 1, The Last Judgment 2, Glorious Leaps 3

5. Rosina 1, Eastside 2, Izzy 3

6. Accolade 1, Amorous White 2, Eastern Star 3

7. Summerhill 1, Carpe Noctem 2, Bergamot 3

Day’s Best: Sorbonne.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.