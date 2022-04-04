Ross Taylor bids emotional adieu to international cricket

Hamilton: Ross Taylor played his farewell international match for New Zealand against the Netherlands in the third match of the three-match ODI series here at Seddon Park.

“There’s no bigger place to say thank you to my wife, mum and dad, all the family members, coaches for all the sacrifices they have put in. It has been a long 16 years and thank you for everything. Hamilton, thank you for coming out and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to play my last game, ” said Taylor in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With 8607 runs in 236 ODIs, 7683 runs in 112 Tests and 1909 runs in 102 T20Is Taylor had a successful international career as a cricketer. He has thanked those who supported him in his long journey. “Apologies if I miss out on any names. First, to Snedden and New Zealand Cricket appreciate all the help you have given me from a 14-year-old to where I am now.” said an emotional Ross Taylor.

The Netherlands cricket team toured New Zealand for limited-overs cricket and the veteran Kiwi cricketer Ross Taylor backed them to do well in the future.”To Pieter and his team, never thought I would play the Netherlands, you guys have a bright future ahead. Hope you get to play more Test-playing nations. That’s all we need for cricket to grow and become a global game,” told Ross Taylor.

Ross Taylor, who will not be playing any more cricket for his country New Zealand, expressed his pleasure with his teammates for sharing the dressing room for more than a decade.

See more Special tributes for the @BLACKCAPS legend 🤩pic.twitter.com/10FXOy0I16 — ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2022

“Special thanks to our manager, you have been with us for 10-11 years and are moving on at the same time as me, wish you all the best. To my teammates it has been a pleasure, thoroughly enjoyed my time and I will be watching how you guys grow from the other side. You are in good stead and I will miss you boys,” he said.

It was not the happiest of endings as Ross Taylor could score only 14 in his farewell match but New Zealand registered a comprehensive win of 115 runs against the Netherlands to clean sweep the ODI series 3-0.

See more Of course he does! @RossLTaylor takes the catch that completes his final match for the BLACKCAPS! #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/eL1Xf9c7aC — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 4, 2022

