Rotary Club holds quiz competition at HPS Begumpet

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan of Rotary District 3150 in collaboration with Saevus nature and wildlife magazine organised ‘Saevus Eco Achievers Quiz’ at Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Begumpet.

The objective behind the quiz was to develop environmental consciousness among schoolchildren. As many as 24 city schools including HPS, Gitanjali, DPS, Kalpa, Future Kids and TIME, comprising 58 teams and 174 children participated in the competition, which was anchored by quiz master Rajiv D Silva.

Kalpa School team comprising Yohan Vinay from Class V, Mudit Srivastava from Class VI and Arith Reddy from Class VI emerged as winners and walked away with certificates, trophy and school bags. Teams from Glendale Academy and Army Public School, Golconda, emerged as first and second runners up.

The quiz was organised in association with Rotary Clubs in 40 plus cities across the country and the winners from these rounds will go to the national finale in Mumbai. The quiz programme is endorsed by International Union for Conservation of Nature (www.iucn.org) and certificates given to students will bear the signature of an IUCN dignitary.

