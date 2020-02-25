Rotary Club of Hyderabad adopts 5 Red Jungle Fowl at Nehru Zoo

By | Published: 10:22 pm 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: Shiva Narayana, district governor, Rotary Club of Hyderabad, Midtown (Rotary International District 3150) along with members of the club adopted five Red Jungle Fowl at Nehru Zoological Park, on Tuesday, for a period of one year.

On this occasion, club members presented a cheque of Rs 20,000 to N Kshitija, Zoo Curator, at Red Jungle Fowl enclosure, according to a press release.

N Kshitija thanked Shiva Narayana and other club members for showing interest in adopting the birds, there by strengthening Wildlife Conservation Programme in the zoo. She also appealed to citizens to come forward in more number towards the adoption of animals in the zoo.

“I am very much impressed by the way the animals are taken care of here because I had been to may zoo’s in the world, but in comparison to them, our zoo is the best,” said Shiva Narayana.

