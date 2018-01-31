Rotary Club to stage fundraising play

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Rotary Sunrise Service Trust, a charity wing of Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise, will organise an urban situational comedy ‘Last Over’ at Hotel Marriott Convention Centre on February 9. The objective of organising the Hindi play is to raise funds for taking up sanitation works in 27 government schools where the club has been socially active, a media statement said.

The play about married couples from India and Pakistan carries plenty of punches to keep the audience engaged for two hours, the note said. The cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Gunjan Malhotra, Abhishek Patnaik, Zachary Coffin and Abhishek Krishnan. About 800 theatre buffs are expected to watch the play written by Abhishek Pattnaik and directed by Suketu Shah.

The club has taken up a project to provide clean precast sanitation systems to the 27 schools, which were found to be in a terrible state. The total project outlay is approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Donor passes are available in the denominations of Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,500, and can be brought from Kalakriti Art Gallery.