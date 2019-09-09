Rotavirus vaccination camp launched in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao on Monday launched Rotavirus vaccine camp in Nizamabad district. The vaccine is to protect children from diarrhea and is to be given to about 27,000 children in Nizamabad district.

On Monday, District Collector MRM Rao launched the vaccine camp at Vinayak Nagar PHC. On the occasion, the District Collector said the vaccine is to be administered at 6, 10 and 14 weeks for infants.

DMHO Dr Sudershan, Deputy DMHO Dr. Thukaram, District Immunisation Officer Shivashankar and medical staff participated.

