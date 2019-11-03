Round-the-clock sanitation at tourist places in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Laying emphasis on sanitation, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up round-the-clock sanitation at 27 tourist spots across the city involving private agencies and efforts are on introduce 40 more sweeping machines.

In addition to this, the GHMC is also planning to clear trash three times in a day at commercial areas such as Begum Bazar, Abids and others. Initiatives were also being taken to make Hyderabad a smoke-free city, strictly enforcing no smoking in public places.

Apart from clearing trash and debris, a private agency will be entrusted with the task of maintaining greenery and ensure sanitation at the tourists places round-the-clock, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, during the GHMC Council meeting held here on Friday.

To ensure clean roads, the civic body is also planning to procure 40 advanced sweeping machines for taking up sweeping on major roads. This was to avoid any injuries to sanitary workers as there have been instances of some workers meeting with accidents during their work, he said.

Earlier addressing the council, the Mayor said 2,040 viral fever cases were reported in 45 days in the city. Despite GHMC focusing on high risk areas and River Musi abutting areas by taking up extensive fogging activities, the results were not satisfactory, he said.

Many Corporators complained about poor sanitation levels and garbage piling up in different areas, spread of viral fevers and also sought to highlight poor functioning of street lights.

Regarding clearing of construction and demolition debris, especially the waste generated due to remodeling of bathrooms and other petty works taken up in domestic sector, the municipal corporation is planning to launch a control room number for collection and disposal of such waste.

Residents can call on the number and the agency vehicles will pick the waste by collecting tipping fee based on the weight. Modalities are being worked and shortly the facility will be introduced.

Following complaints of poor functioning of street lights in many areas, the Mayor directed officials to conduct an inquiry on the issue as the agencies involved in maintenance of the light were claiming 98 per cent glowing rate.

Corporators urge Mayor to form committee

Expressing dissatisfaction over the functioning of few officials at circle and Deputy Commissioner office level, a few Corporators urged the Mayor to constitute a committee to ensure effective functioning of the officials and cut down the delay in execution of works.

Madhapur Corporator Jagadeeshwar said an official had spoken in unparliamentary fashion when he had visited his office over a citizen’s grievance. Many officials at circle and Deputy Commissioner office level were not taking the corporators calls regarding any grievances.

Miyapur Corporator M Ramesh said even files pertaining to different works were being lost at the ground level offices and there was poor monitoring by the head office. In reply, Mayor wanted the GHMC Commissioner to convene circle and zonal level meetings every 15 days to address grievances and issues of the respective areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.