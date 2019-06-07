Rousing welcome for Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was accorded a rousing welcome by the BJP leaders and workers on his arrival in the city from New Delhi on Friday.

He arrived at Begumpet airport in a special flight on Friday evening. He was taken in a rally from the airport to the party office at Nampally.

He was received by the party State unit president K Laxman and other senior leaders.

Later in the evening, he was felicitated by the party men at the BJP office. Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha polls recently.

He took charge as the Minister of State for Home last week. Reddy served the BJP Telangana unit as its president and also as party’s floor leader in the Legislative Assembly.

