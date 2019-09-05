Row over business losses led to techie’s murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally Housing Board police, announcing on Thursday the arrest of M Hemanth alias Kanna, on charges of killing his friend and business partner M Satish Babu, said disputes over losses in their business and intimacy of Hemanth with Priyanka, an employee in their firm, had led to the murder.

According to the police, Satish employed Hemanth in his IT Slate Consultation Company at Ameerpet as an administrator. He also established another firm Myla Soft Salutations in KPHB, in which Hemanth became a partner and invested Rs 3 lakh.

“Priyanka joined the company as a junior software engineer in December 2017 and Satish treated her like a student. Subsequently Hemanth developed intimacy with her. When Satish learnt about this, he warned Hemanth,” the police said, adding that Satish also held Hemanth responsible for losses in the business, apart from reducing his salary and restricting his work.

Hemanth then plotted to kill him. On the night of August 28, they met at Hemanth’s house at MIG -98, 7th Phase in KPHB to sort out the issues. “After consuming liquor, Hemanth argued with Satish saying he had intentionally reduced his salary and was responsible for the losses in business. During the argument, they took Priyanka’s name too. Angered by this, Hemanth grabbed a hammer and attacked Satish on his head. When Satish fell on the floor, Hemanth smothered him to death,” the police said.

In an attempt to dispose the body in a car by cutting it into pieces, he brought an electric cutter and cut the throat, stomach and right knee. But he could not complete it and left the body in the house. He locked the house and fled with Satish’s scooter. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

