Row over Revanth Reddy’s remarks gets murkier

Hyderabad: The row over Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy’s controversial remarks against TSGenco and TSTransco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao just got murkier. The former attracted the wrath of the electricity employees who staged protests demanding his apology. The electricity employees expressed anger over irresponsible statements made by the MP against them and warned him against being a loose tongue.

The Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee (EEJAC) which met here on Saturday strongly objected to the statements of Revanth Reddy against them for staging peaceful protests and demanding apologies for his remarks against Prabhakar Rao. They said the Parliament member was trying to mislead people and divert the issue by making unnecessary comments against the electricity employees which was unacceptable. They alleged that he was making fun of democracy through his irresponsible statements.

In a release, the JAC leaders stated that their lives were dependent on financial health of power utility companies and hence, they would be the first to be questioned in case of any irregularities in operating these companies. “Irresponsible allegations against the electricity employees by any person are unacceptable. If any person has any evidence with regard to any irregularities, let them approach the Centre to probe into the allegations. But they have no moral right to resort to personal attacks on employees or the managements,” they said.