Row over TV volume leads to murder in Nizamabad

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Nizamabad: A middle aged man was beaten to death for increasing the television volume, by an inebriated man on Wednesday night.

Police said the victim Girmaji Rajendar (40) was watching TV at his house, when his tenant and neighbour Bala Narasaiah began quarrelling with his wife. Unable to watch the TV programme due to the loud arguments, Rajendar increased the TV volume and an inebriated Bala Narasaiah picked up a quarrel with him and showered fisticuffs on him.

Rajendar, who fainted after the assault was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Narsaiah fled the spot after the deadly assault. Investigation is in progress.

